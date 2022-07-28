Autopsy Announces First New Album in 8 Years Morbidity Triumphant for Sept 2022 Release

Home News Roy Lott July 28th, 2022 - 8:16 PM

Autopsy has announced their first album in eight years called Morbidity Triumphant, which is set for a September 30 release via Peaceville Records.

According to BrooklynVegan, it’s the band’s first album with bassist Greg Wilkinson of Deathgrave. Frontman Chris Reifert spoke about working with Wilkinson, who also plays alongside Reifert in the new band Static Abyss, which their debut album Labyrinth of Veins was released earlier this year. “Working with Greg on the Autopsy record was totally different than the Static Abyss one, mostly since Autopsy is a complete band with their own pre-established ways of doing things.” He continued to say “we just abducted him into the band and had him roll with our ways, which he took to like a fish to gasoline so much so that he contributed a song musically which fit in perfectly with the rest of the sickening anthems on the album.”

Morbidity Triumphant features eleven tracks with its album artwork made by Wes Benscoter, who has worked on album covers for Slayer and Bloodbath. Reifert revealed that the album title is was inspired by the album artwork itself. “The album title came along after the fact. After having our minds blown by Wes’s art, we arrived at ‘Morbidity Triumphant’ which seemed to fit the theme of the painting as well as the way we feel about the state of the band in general.”

The band currently has three shows on the map. They are set to play the Underworld Theatre Festival in Oakland, CA, London’s Deathfest on September 3 and Chicago’s Reggies on October 29.

Morbidity Triumphant Tracklist

1. Stab The Brain

2. Final Frost

3. The Voracious One

4. Born In Blood

5. Flesh Strewn Temple

6. Tapestry Of Scars

7. Knife Slice, Axe Chop

8. Skin By Skin

9. Maggots In The Mirror

10. Slaughterer Of Souls

11. Your Eyes Will Turn To Dust