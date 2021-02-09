Conan Releases Live Version of Brutal Doom Metal Song “Hawk As Weapon”

Home News Adam Benavides February 9th, 2021 - 8:23 PM

Death metal rockers CONAN have released a brand new thrashing song and video called “Hawk As Weapon”. The new track will appear on the band’s upcoming full-length live album Live at Freak Valley, which captures the band’s set at the famed Freak Valley Festival in Germany. The record is set to be released on Friday, March 12 on the Napalm Records label.

The video for “Hawk As Weapon” features the band’s thrashing song of heavy, distorted guitar chords backed by unwavering drums stomping throughout. The raging track is overlayed with static imagery of military planes, helicopters, missiles and mushroom clouds before culminating into lead vocalist Jon Davis’ heart wrenching death metal scream. The track is death metal at its rawest, and fans are sure to be thrilled with another full record of the band’s live performance.

Live at Freak Valley arrives three years after the release of the band’s doom metal masterpiece Existential Void Guardian. The album also marks the group’s third full-length live album after 2013’s release of their Roadburn Festival set, and the self-released Live At Bannermans. According to a press release, Live At Freak Valley will arrive in various formats including a special-edition 2-LP gatefold white and black marble vinyl, which will have a very limited run of just 200 copies and only be available via Napalm Records mail-order. The album will also come as a 2-LP gatefold grey vinyl, a one CD jewel case and a digital album.

“Hawk As Weapon” is the band’s most commercially successful song to date. Along with the fan-favorite live renditions, the studio version of the track has garnered over one million streams online. Originally formed in 2006, CONAN currently consists of founding member Davis (vocals, guitar), Chris Fielding (bass) and Johnny King (drums). Live at Freak Valley is currently available for pre-order on the band’s website.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat