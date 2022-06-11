Former Kasabian Frontman Tom Meighan To Play First Show SInce Departure

Home News Mohammad Halim June 11th, 2022 - 3:43 PM

Fans of Kasabian hit the wall when the English band had announced of the termination of their former lead singer Tom Meighan after finding out about sexual harrasing his partner Vikki Ager. More drama occurred later as Meighan pleaded guilty and was sent to do 200 hours of unpaid work, according to NME. However, he then married Ager and they both moved to Cornwall.

The singer apologized to his fans in an interview with Cornwall Live, stating that the night was a “drunken squabble” and a “one-off”. He goes on to say that “We had too much to drink,” said Meighan. “I regret everything that happened that night – what I can remember of it. I don’t condone it – it’s horrific. I love my partner to pieces.”

Since then, it seemed like Meighan was pulling his life back together. Last October, he shared the single “Would You Mind”. And, from the tremendous support “It’s no secret that I’ve been struggling for the last few years. Music is my therapy and I have have been recording some songs that I now feel ready to share.”

Now, the artist has just revealed that he will be headlining at the Looe Music Festival September 16-18

And, from the tremendous support and the positive responses he has gotten from “Would You Mind”, he decided to share it for free, “I didn’t plan on releasing this song until next year, but due to such an amazing response on social media, I have decided to make it available and free for anyone who wants to listen, I just wanted to say thank you for the overwhelming love and support. I am truly humbled. This song is my gift to you, for anyone who is struggling in any way. Ask for help. I didn’t but wish I had. Hopefully this song will give you the courage to reach out.” The artist wrote on Instagram.

