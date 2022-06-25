Kasabian Share Dizzying New Music Video For “Chemicals”

Home News Finneas Gregory June 25th, 2022 - 10:44 PM

Award-winning British rock band Kasabian, well known for their impressive live performances, have released a brand new music video for their single “Chemicals” the third track on their anticipated upcoming album The Alchemist’s Euphoria, which is due to release on August 5th on Columbia Records.

The music video, which has already amassed tens of thousands of views on Youtube, was shot in the dead of night in Leicester, England, the hometown of Kasabian, and features vocalist Sergio Pizzorno running erratically through the deserted streets singing along with the track. The driving guitar and atmospheric synth throughout, combined with numerous trippy visual effects, provide the “Chemicals” music video with an almost otherworldly presentation.

In a press release, Kasabian vocalist and songwriter Sergio Pizzorno described the deep and personal meaning behind the lyrics of their new single, stating: “It is me telling myself that it is going to be okay. It was me seeing myself in those few weeks when everything kicked off. It’s the future me saying to that person: ‘This is shit, but don’t worry, it will get better.’ So having a song about talking to yourself is universal, I think. We all have to find a way to deal with the complications, the mess and the mortality of life.”

With an impressive music video, an incredible single, “Chemicals” and an upcoming album, The Alchemist’s Euphoria, the summer of 2022 is shaping up to be a good one for Kasabian and their large number of fans.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat