Brian Jonestown Massacre Announce New Album Your Future Is Your Past For February 2023 Release, Share New Song & Video “The Future Is Your Past”

November 21st, 2022

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today consequence.net reported rock band Brian Jonestown Massacre will be returning early next year with their 20th studio album called Your Future Is Your Past and in light of the announcement Brian Jonestown Massacre released their title single “The Future Is Your Past.”

The song gives listeners a strong kick of killer rock melodies which shows how psychedelic rock can still thrive in the music industry. The instrumentation is gorgeous by how each guitar note and drum beat brings a nostalgic vibe that captures what psychedelic rock sounded like decades ago. Also the music gives an insight of what kind of a band Brian Jonestown Massacre are through their killer performance.

During an interview lead singer Anton Newcombe discusses the inspirations of writing “The Future Is Your Past.”

“My son Wolfgang is very different to me, thank god, but we have so many things in common; dancing, making up songs, and vocalizing strange combinations of words and ideas that make us laugh, or make sense to us in some meaningful way. “At a certain point, I started writing down these words and random ideas to use as titles.”

Newcombe continues with “I felt like everything was so sad and hopeless, but I am not helpless. I decided to sing anthems to empower me, to remember to remember, to fight the beast until it dies, to give it everything you got because that’s all there is to give… these were not songs for COVID times, for these times of war and crisis after crisis, these are songs for all time.”

Next year The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s tour will start in Falmouth, UK on January 28 before performing at the cities Dublin, Belfast, Liverpool, Manchester and more.