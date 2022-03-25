The Brian Jonestown Massacre Announce New Album Fire Doesn’t Grow On Trees; Shares First Single “The Real”

Home News Alison Alber March 25th, 2022 - 6:00 AM

Today, The Brian Jonestown Massacre announced their upcoming new album Fire Doesn’t Grow On Trees, which is set to be released on June 24, via A Recordings. This will be their 19th record. The band also graced their fans by releasing a new single “The Real.” It’s the first song off the upcoming album and it’s actually released on the same day as their very first single “She Made Me/Evergreen” 30 years ago.

The single also serves as the album’s opener, and there is a reason for that, the lines of the song, like “Fight the beast until it dies, raise your sword up to the sky!” Anton Newcombe explains the decision, “That line is like fantasyland!” He goes on, “It’s the little kid in me, full on St. George shit. It’s as much a declaration of anything that I could ever muster. A lot of the album is about affirmation by just living. Existentially, this time period has felt pretty dark, so it’s about fighting the good fight. I’m singing to empower other people. First of all, I’m getting whatever I need out of it, but I can see it as something other people can identify with.”

The song stars off with a lot of guitar sounds and a feel good melody, and soon it’s clear this song serves a rather philosophical purpose with the lyrics and unique vocals of Newcombe. It’s sounds a bit retro and a bit psychedelic at points so it grabs the listeners attention.

In 2020, the frontman released 38 songs by the band online, very quietly. The band released their last record, which was self titled, in 2019.

Check out the furry cover art and track list of Fire Doesn’t Grow On Tress below.

Fire Doesn’t Grow On Trees Track List:

1. The Real

2. Ineffable Mindfuck

3. It’s About Being Free Really

4. What’s In A Name ?

5. Silenced

6. Before And After land

7. You Think I’m Joking?

8. #1 LUCKY KITTY

9. Wait A Minute (2:30 to be exact)

10. Don’t Let Me Get In Your Way

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat