Anton Newcombe Has Quietly Posted 38 New Brian Jonestown Massacre Songs in 2020

Home News Aaron Grech November 11th, 2020 - 10:36 PM

Anton Newcombe, the frontman for The Brian Jonestown Massacre has quietly debuted 38 songs this year on YouTube, which can be heard over at this playlist. According to Newcombe these songs are works in progress, but the Brooklyn Vegan notes that the tracks are more than raw demos, as some tracks feature rich recordings.

Songs such as “you don’t even know” offer a mesmerizing psych rock experience that transport the listener into a trippy headspace, while “the light is about to change,” features moments of bluesy, nostalgic rock and roll. Another track “as the carousel swings” was written in one day, but features the polished psych rock aesthetics that The Brian Jonestown massacre are known for.

These tracks were released without any prior announcement, as the group has remained relatively quiet since the release of their self-titled album last year. Newcombe teamed up with legendary musician David J of Bauhuas and Love and Rockets along with actress Asia Argento for “Migena and The Frozen Roses.”

The band have consistently released an album every year since 2014’s Revelation, with two LP releases in 2015; Musique de Film Imaginé and Mini Album Thingy Wingy. During the past three years they released the LPs Don’t Get Lost and Something Else, along with the EP Existential Beast.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat