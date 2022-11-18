Pink Announces New Album Trustfall For February 2023 Release, Announces Summer 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Gracie Chunes November 18th, 2022 - 11:50 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

On Thursday, November 18, Pink announced her ninth studio album, Trustfall, set to be released Friday, February 17, 2023 via RCA Records. This is her first release since 2019’s Hurts 2B Human. Pink teased the album on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” before revealing the album on Good Morning America.

Pink shared the first single from her upcoming album, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” earlier this month. She will be performing the song, with a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John, at the 2022 American Music Awards, live from Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20, at 8pm est/pst on ABC.

Along with the album, Pink also announced 2023 North American stadium tour, Summer Carnival 2023 Tour. She will be joined by Brandi Carlile and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on select dates, with Grouplove and KidCutUp su pporting on all dates. Find tickets and more information here.

Stream “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” here.

Pre-order Trustfall here.

Summer Carnival 2023 tour dates are as follows:

Jul 24 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Jul 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park

Jul 31 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Aug 03 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Aug 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

Aug 07 – Washington DC – Nationals Park

Aug 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Aug 12 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Aug 14 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

Aug 16 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Aug 19 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME

Aug 21 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field

Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Sep 22 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park

Sep 25 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Sep 27 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park

Sep 29 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Oct 03 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Oct 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Oct 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz