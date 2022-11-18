Pink Announces New Album Trustfall For February 2023 Release, Announces Summer 2023 North American Tour Dates

On Thursday, November 18, Pink announced her ninth studio album, Trustfall, set to be released Friday, February 17, 2023 via RCA Records. This is her first release since 2019’s Hurts 2B Human. Pink teased the album on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” before revealing the album on Good Morning America.
Pink shared the first single from her upcoming album, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” earlier this month. She will be performing the song, with a tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John, at the 2022 American Music Awards, live from Los Angeles on Sunday, November 20, at 8pm est/pst on ABC.
Along with the album, Pink also announced 2023 North American stadium tour, Summer Carnival 2023 Tour. She will be joined by Brandi Carlile and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on select dates, with Grouplove and KidCutUp su
Stream “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” here.
Pre-order Trustfall here.
Summer Carnival 2023 tour dates are as follows:
Jul 24 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Jul 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park
Jul 31 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Aug 03 – New York, NY – Citi Field
Aug 05 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park
Aug 07 – Washington DC – Nationals Park
Aug 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field
Aug 12 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Aug 14 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field
Aug 16 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
Aug 19 – Fargo, ND – FARGODOME
Aug 21 – Omaha, NE – Charles Schwab Field
Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park
Sep 22 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park
Sep 25 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
Sep 27 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park
Sep 29 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Oct 03 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
Oct 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Oct 09 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz