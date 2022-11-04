Pink Debuts Catchy New Song & Video “Never Gonna Not Dance Again”

Home News Gracie Chunes November 4th, 2022 - 1:45 PM

On Friday, November 4, Pink released her latest single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” via RCA Records.

“Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” co-written by Pink and song producers Max Martin and Shellback, is a high-spirited pop song about dancing through the hard times. The song was accompanied by a music video, co-directed by Pink and creative duo Nick Florez & RJ Durell. The music video features Pink in a grocery store singing, dancing and roller skating through the aisles, accompanied by a cast of characters full of color.

Along with the song and music video release, Pink announced launch of ‘Vicious Bitches Chips’es’, a fun alternative to your “basic bitch chips” you might find at your local grocery store. Fans can call 1-888-262-PINK (7465) for a chance to win a free sample, get advice from Pink, and more.

On Sunday, November 20, Pink will perform “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” live at the 2022 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The AMAs will air at 8pm EST/PST on ABC.

Stream “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” here.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz