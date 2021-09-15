Grouplove Share Energetic New Music Video For “Deadline”

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 15th, 2021 - 7:05 PM

Grouplove celebrates after six months of their new album This Is This released a new music video for “Deadline.” As of right now Grouplove is on their Just What You Want Tour and tickets are still on sale.

During their tour there will be a one-time performance of their 10 year anniversary debut album Never Trust A Happy Song on November 19 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA. Along with this performance frontline workers will have a chance to win tickets to their concert shows.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As the new music video was released, Grouplove performed the song live on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS. Hannah Hooper, frontwman of Grouplove has also designed her own T-shirt called “my body, my choice” due to the Texas abortion band and to raise money for the Fund Choice Texas that can be pre-ordered through September 17.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer