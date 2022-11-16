Flogging Molly Announce Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Featuring Anti-Flag & Skinny Lister

Flogging Molly has announced their return to North America with a six-week trek, launching on February 2 at Austin’s ACL Live at The Moody Theater. Fellow bands Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister will be joining the band on select dates.
“What better way to start the year off than with our good friends Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister,” says Dave King. “Looking forward to seeing friends, raising a glass or two with you all, and playing a few tunes. See you soon.”
Tickets for all shows are on-sale tomorrow at 10 am local time via Floggingmolly.com. See the. full itinerary below.
The tour will be in support of Flogging Molly’s latest studio effort Anthem, with Anti-Flag releasing their new album Lies They Tell Our Children on January 6. The album will include their single ” “Nvrevr” featuring Stacey Dee of Bad Cop/Bad Cop. Anthem features the previously released singles “This Road of Mine” and “The Croppy Boy ’98.” In September, the band also showed support for Ukraine with their song “A Song of Liberty.”
Flogging Molly Tour Dates:
02/02 – Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater
02/03 – New Orleans, LA The Fillmore
02/04 – Huntsville, AL Mars Music Hall
02/05 – Columbia, SC The Senate
02/07 – Knoxville, TN The Mill Mine
02/08 – Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
02/10 – Chattanooga, TN The Signal
02/11 – Louisville, KY Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
02/14 – Norfolk, VA The NorVa
02/15 – Richmond, VA The National
02/17 – Rochester, NY Main Street Armory
02/18 – Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater
02/19 – Hanover, MD The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel
02/21 – Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall
02/22 – Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
02/24 – Atlantic City, NJ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
02/25 – Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center
02/26 – Huntington, NY The Paramount
02/28 – Worcester, MA The Palladium
03/01 – Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre
03/03 – Madison, WI The Sylvee
03/04 – Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
03/05 – Ft. Wayne, IN The Clyde Theatre
03/07 – Fayetteville, AR JJ’s Live
03/08 – Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom
03/10 – Kansas City, MO Harrah’s Kansas City – Voodoo Lounge
03/11 – Omaha, NE The Admiral
03/12 – Boulder, CO Boulder Theater
03/14 – Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre
03/16 – Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Chelsea Theatre
03/17 – Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium *
03/18 – Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium *
03/19 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort
* – w/o Anti Flag
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz