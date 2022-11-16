Flogging Molly Announce Spring 2023 U.S. Tour Featuring Anti-Flag & Skinny Lister

Home News Roy Lott November 16th, 2022 - 8:13 PM

Flogging Molly has announced their return to North America with a six-week trek, launching on February 2 at Austin’s ACL Live at The Moody Theater. Fellow bands Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister will be joining the band on select dates.

“What better way to start the year off than with our good friends Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister,” says Dave King. “Looking forward to seeing friends, raising a glass or two with you all, and playing a few tunes. See you soon.”

Tickets for all shows are on-sale tomorrow at 10 am local time via Floggingmolly.com. See the. full itinerary below.

The tour will be in support of Flogging Molly’s latest studio effort Anthem, with Anti-Flag releasing their new album Lies They Tell Our Children on January 6. The album will include their single ” “Nvrevr” featuring Stacey Dee of Bad Cop/Bad Cop. Anthem features the previously released singles “This Road of Mine” and “The Croppy Boy ’98.” In September, the band also showed support for Ukraine with their song “A Song of Liberty.”

Flogging Molly Tour Dates:

02/02 – Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater

02/03 – New Orleans, LA The Fillmore

02/04 – Huntsville, AL Mars Music Hall

02/05 – Columbia, SC The Senate

02/07 – Knoxville, TN The Mill Mine

02/08 – Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

02/10 – Chattanooga, TN The Signal

02/11 – Louisville, KY Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

02/14 – Norfolk, VA The NorVa

02/15 – Richmond, VA The National

02/17 – Rochester, NY Main Street Armory

02/18 – Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater

02/19 – Hanover, MD The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel

02/21 – Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall

02/22 – Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

02/24 – Atlantic City, NJ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

02/25 – Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

02/26 – Huntington, NY The Paramount

02/28 – Worcester, MA The Palladium

03/01 – Syracuse, NY Landmark Theatre

03/03 – Madison, WI The Sylvee

03/04 – Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

03/05 – Ft. Wayne, IN The Clyde Theatre

03/07 – Fayetteville, AR JJ’s Live

03/08 – Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom

03/10 – Kansas City, MO Harrah’s Kansas City – Voodoo Lounge

03/11 – Omaha, NE The Admiral

03/12 – Boulder, CO Boulder Theater

03/14 – Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

03/16 – Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Chelsea Theatre

03/17 – Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium *

03/18 – Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium *

03/19 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort

* – w/o Anti Flag

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz