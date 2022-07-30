Flogging Molly Share Dynamic New Track “This Road Of Mine”

Home News Finneas Gregory July 30th, 2022 - 11:31 AM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Legendary Celtic punk band Flogging Molly recently released a brand new single, “This Road Of Mine,” from their upcoming album Anthem, which the band plans to release in September 2022. “This Road Of Mine” is available to stream on most major music streaming services, and an impressive animated lyric video is also available to watch on Youtube.

Lead singer and guitar player of Flogging Molly, Dave King, commented on his inspiration behind the deep lyrics of “This Road Of Mine” in a recent press release from the band, stating: “At the time I was writing these lyrics I was wondering if we were going to be able to continue to tour and make music again. Whether you’re a plumber or a carpenter or a musician, we all had the rug pulled out from underneath us and there are certainly elements of that on the album. I’m not one to shy away from a situation in the sense of writing about it; I think that’s what songwriters should do, they should reflect the times.”

Musically, “This Road Of Mine” is a superb example of Flogging Molly’s unique style. The single features driving guitars and heavy drums with classic folk instruments; that, when combined with King’s strong vocals and heartfelt lyrics, create one of the group’s best songs to date.

With a brand new single, “This Road Of Mine,” a brand new upcoming album, Anthem, an ongoing European tour and an upcoming North American tour, fans of Flogging Molly have had a lot to be excited about recently.

