Anti-Flag Share New Song & Video “NVREVR” Featuring Stacey Dee Of Bad Cop/Bad Cop

Anti-Flag taking on the main stage with their wild antics

Anti-Flag has announced the release that their new album Lies They Tell Our Children will release on January 6 via Spinefarm. The band also released the single “Nvrevr” featuring Stacey Dee of Bad Cop/Bad Cop. Check it out below.

“Living in a society that values corporate profits above all else is a grind,” the band proclaims. “Making the choice to go against the grain in such a world is even harder, especially in a culture that has been brainwashed to worship capitalism as a savior and cure-all.” They continue to say “This song is dedicated to those who recognize that ‘the free market’ is incapable of solving many of the ills that plague our society and do everything in their power to put people and the planet before corporate profits.”

The band also spoke about collaborating with Stacey Dee. “Stacey Dee of Bad Cop/Bad Cop is one of those unsung heroes. That fact inspired us to ask her to appear on this song. In addition to being an incredibly talented performer, she dedicates countless hours to the organization she co-founded, The Sidewalk Project, which works to empower houseless communities around the world.”

“Nvrever” follows the band’s previously released songs “Modern Meta Medicine” featuring Killswitch Engage’s Jesse Leach,“Imperialism,” featuring Ashrita Kumar of the rock trio Pinkshift and “The Fight Of Our Lives,” featuring Rise Against‘s Tim McIlrath and Bad Religion‘s Brian Baker.

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin