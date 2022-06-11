Flogging Molly Announce New Album Anthem For September 2022 Release, Share New Single “The Croppy Boy ‘98”

Home News Abigail Lee June 11th, 2022 - 4:09 PM

Celtic punk band Flogging Molly have announced Sept. 9, 2022 as the release date for their seventh album Anthem, which will be engineered by Steve Albini who worked on their first two albums and, famously, Nirvana’s In Utero. Alongside the exciting declaration, they have also released the album’s second single, “The Croppy Boy ‘98.”

Watch the official live video and listen to the song here:

The video for “The Croppy Boy ‘98” was filmed at Flogging Molly’s St. Patrick’s Day performance at the Hollywood Palladium. The energy of the audience was alive and buzzing, the venue filled to the brim with music-lovers celebrating their first St. Patrick’s Day independent from COVID restrictions in three years. The environment made for an exciting video interspersed with clips of audience members clapping and dancing along to the performance.

Flogging Molly shared the first single, “These Times Have Got Me Drinking,” in March of this year without an indication of an album to look forward to. mxdwn writer Lauren Floyd describes the track as “a relatable, fun single” that “will rile up the Celtic pride in anyone.”

When discussing Anthem, Flogging Molly singer and guitarist Dave King said, “With this record we went back to the basics in a way that I don’t think we could have done if we hadn’t been playing together for over 20 years. I think going back to Chicago and doing this record with Steve made the experience so fun and I really believe you can hear that on the record. For Flogging Molly, getting together and playing new songs is always the goal — and now we’re just getting excited to start playing these songs live and giving our fans a whole new era of Flogging Molly.”

The Interrupters will be co-headlining a tour with Flogging Molly this summer, a tour that started just a few days ago in Indianapolis, Ind. on June 7, 2022. The bands will travel and play for audiences up until July 3, 2022, when they will take a break for about two months. Shows will resume on the night Anthem is released in Denver, Colo. and will wrap up in Paso Robles, Calif. on Sept. 21, 2022.

While five years have passed since the band’s last album, they have kept busy. Even before returning to audience-laden concert venues, they put on a live stream concert from Dublin celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in 2021.

Anthem Tracklist

These Times Have Got Me Drinking A Song of Liberty Life Begins And Ends (But Never Fails) No Last Goodbyes The Croppy Boy ’98 This Road Of Mine (Try) Keep The Man Down Now Is The Time Lead The Way These Are The Days The Parting Wave

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried