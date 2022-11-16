Brian Eno Unveils New Video For “Garden Of Stars”

Home News Roy Lott November 16th, 2022 - 10:35 PM

Brian Eno has released the music video for his song “Garden Of Stars,” from his latest album FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE. Appearing in the first half of the album, “Garden Of Stars” is among the most ominous from a record that explores Eno’s feelings about the climate emergency. Check it out below.

In a press release, Eno spoke about the song. He says, “imagine a being huge enough to have our universe as a plaything, and to watch in fascination as that universe is born, flourishes and finally snuffs itself out…or alternately divides into a million parallel selves.”

“‘The Garden Of Stars’ video imagines the creation of stars as occurring in a garden where exotic new cross breeds of flowers are created and populate the heavens,” says Robertson. “Each one a unique variation on a universal blueprint.”