Brian Eno Announces New Album Foreverandevernomore for Oct 2022 Release and Shares Tranquil New Song “There Were Bells”

Home News Roy Lott July 28th, 2022 - 11:08 PM

Brian Eno’s has announced his first studio album in six years called FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE which is set to release on October 14 on Verve/UMC. The 10-track record was made at his West London studio and is the first album featuring his vocals on the majority of tracks since 2005’s Another Day on Earth. The new album will be available on vinyl, CD and digital formats including ATMOS, pre-order on Eno’s website. The transcending lead single, “There Were Bells” was also released.

There Were Bells” was written by Brian Eno for a performance by him and his brother Roger at UNESCO World Heritage site, the Acropolis, in August 2021, where the music video was also filmed.

“Like everybody else—except, apparently, most of the governments of the world—I’ve been thinking about our narrowing, precarious future, and this music grew out of those thoughts, Eno said about the new album. “Perhaps it’s more accurate to say I’ve been feeling about it…and the music grew out of the feelings. Those of us who share those feelings are aware that the world is changing at a super-rapid rate, and that large parts of it are disappearing forever…hence the album title.”

The album also has production credits from Leo Abrahams, Roger Eno, Peter Chilvers, Clodagh Simonds, Cecily Eno, Darla Eno and Jon Hopkins.

Eno annonunced earlier this year that a documentary is in the works with unreleased music and includes “groundbreaking generative technology” for multiple versions of the film. A release date has not been set yet.

FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE TRACKLIST

1. Who Gives a Thought

2. We Let It In

3. Icarus or Blériot

4. Garden of Stars

5. Inclusion

6. There Were Bells

7. Sherry

8. I’m Hardly Me

9. These Small Noises

10. Making Gardens Out of Silence