Brian Eno Emphasizes the Global Warming Emergency in New Single “We Let It In”

Groundbreaking musician and producer Brian Eno has released a new song with his daughter, Darla Eno. “We Let It In” comes with an accompanying video, directed by Eno and London-based multidisciplinary artist Orfeo Tagiuri with handwriting by Eno’s granddaughter Anya. Check it out below:

The above track is from his upcoming album FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE set to release on October 14. This will be his first studio album in six years and the first to feature his vocals on nearly every track since 2005’s Another Day on Earth: “It’s become a different personality I can sing from. I don’t want to sing like a teenager, it can be melancholy, a bit regretful. As for writing songs again—it’s more landscapes, but this time with humans in them.”

The new track follows “There Were Bells,” released to critical acclaim alongside an accompanying video—watch/share here. It was written by Eno for a performance with his brother Roger at UNESCO World Heritage site, the Acropolis, in August 2021. It was 45 degrees in Athens on the day of the concert, with wildfires raging just outside the city. “I thought, here we are at the birthplace of Western civilization,” says Eno. “Probably witnessing the end of it.”

“We Let It In” and the previously released “There Were Bells” serve to remind listeners of the current climate crisis, a theme Eno explores throughout the new album.

“Like everybody else—except, apparently, most of the governments of the world—I’ve been thinking about our narrowing, precarious future, and this music grew out of those thoughts,” Eno said. “Perhaps it’s more accurate to say I’ve been feeling about it…and the music grew out of the feelings. Those of us who share those feelings are aware that the world is changing at a super-rapid rate, and that large parts of it are disappearing forever…hence the album title.”

FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE will feature contributions from Leo Abrahams, Roger Eno, Peter Chilvers, Clodagh Simonds, Cecily Eno and Jon Hopkins. It is available on CD, vinyl and digital formats.