John Hiatt And The Jerry Douglas Band Announce New Album Leftover Feelings For May 2021 Release, Share New Video For “All The Lilacs In Ohio”

John Hiatt and The Jerry Douglas band have announced their new album Leftover Feelings, set to be released May 21 via New West Records. The LP was recorded at RCA Studio B, a pillar in the “Nashville sound” in the ‘50s and ‘60s. Leftover Feelings was produced by Jerry Douglas.

Leftover Feelings follows the release of Hiatt’s critically-acclaimed record titled The Eclipse Sessions. The New York Times called the 2018 album “a collection of timeless tunes that show his unassuming mastery.”

The musicians have premiered the video for the track “All The Lilacs In Ohio,” via the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The video, directed by Lagan Sebert and Ted Roach, was filmed in RCA Studio B.

Watch the video for “All The Lilacs In Ohio” here:

The upbeat and nostalgic song about a love that got away features Douglas’s trademark steel guitar lap playing, as well as the further instrumentation of acoustic guitars, violins and various other string instruments. Hiatt’s emotional vocals mesh well with the music, creating a dynamic and endearing track. The video gives viewers a look into Studio B, as the musicians collaborate to perform the song from their new album.

Hiatt shares that upon entering Nashville, he “was immediately taken back to 1970.” The artist reveals in regards to Studio B that, “You can’t not be aware of the records that were made there…Elvis, the Everly Brothers, Waylon Jennings doing ‘Only Daddy That’ll Walk the Line’. But that history wasn’t intimidating, because it’s such a comfortable place to make music.”

Douglas recently took part in a tribute album to John Hartford titled On The Road, accompanying John Carter Cash and Jamie Hartford on a cover of “In Tall Buildings.” The performer has been nominated for 32 grammy awards, winning 14. Douglas also performed at DelFest 2018. Hiatt has received several accolades throughout his long career, including having been nominated for nine Grammy Awards.

Leftover Feelings Tracklist:

1. Long Black Electric Cadillac

2. Mississippi Phone Booth

3. The Music Is Hot

4. All The Lilacs In Ohio

5. I’m In Asheville

6. Light Of The Burning Sun

7. Little Goodnight

8. Buddy Boy

9. Changes In My Mind

10. Keen Rambler

11. Sweet Dream