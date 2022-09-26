Blur’s Dave Rowntree Announces Debut Album Radio Songs For January 2023 Release, Shares New Single “Devil’s Island”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 26th, 2022 - 4:53 PM

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree announced the details of his debut album Radio Songs which will be released on January 20, 2023. Also Rowntree announced that the album follows with the release of the single “Devil’s Island.” Radio Songs is produced by Leo Abrahams.

“I grew up in the UK in the 1970s and while there were definitely good points about the decade, I also remember how toxic it could be. The country was deeply divided, and racism and misogyny were the norm. The economy was a basket case, and at one point we had to be bailed out by the IMF [International Monetary Fund]. However, listening to some people, you’d think it was a golden age to which we should yearn to return. This song is a note to self, to remind me how far we’ve come in forty years.” said Rowntree

Radio Songs Track List

1. Devil’s Island

2. Downtown

3. London Bridge

4. 1000 Miles

5. HK

6. Tape Measure

7. Machines Like Me

8. Black Sheep

9. Volcano

10. Who’s Asking