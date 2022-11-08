Ben Lee Debuts New Video For “Slow Down” Featuring Shamir

Home News Katherine Gilliam November 8th, 2022 - 8:05 PM

Noise Addict’s Ben Lee released an official video, directed, shot, and co-produced by Shamir, for his song “ Slow Down,” which was featured on Lee’s 20th album I’m Fun, released earlier this summer via Warner Music. When discussing why Bee Lee asked Shamir for his creative direction in developing the song’s music video, he said, “Shamir is one of my favorite current artists, not just in terms of songwriting, performance, and production, but his visual gift is deep and profound. Having already co-produced the track, it felt so natural to ask Shamir to direct the video. I basically said he had my complete trust, and I’d do whatever Shamir wanted for the video. The whole concept was so moving to me, especially involving my daughter Goldie in the story (Goldie and Shamir have a very special connection of their own), and I really love how it turned out.”

Shamir shared this sentiment saying, “I feel so honored to have not only co-produced “Slow Down,” but to direct and shoot the video. Ben’s trust in my creativity is a rare experience for me. My out-of-the-box ideas usually put people off, but Ben is always up for anything. I wanted the video to be heartwarming and represent coming of age, but I also wanted it to have a slight voyeuristic feel to it. I wanted it to feel like you’re starting your day with Ben.”

And Shamir portrayed this extremely successfully as we follow Ben Lee playing with his dogs, making coffee, and getting ready to start the day as we watch Ben Lee strum this song peacefully on his guitar, singing to us in a calm, wear, and endearing tone reminiscent of Jake Johnson’s greatest hits, to create a song that feels like home and evokes feelings of familial familiarity.

Ben Lee last released a psychedelic new video for his 2021 song “Born For This Bullshit” featuring Sad13.

Ben Lee also contributed to saving for a custom van tribute to Adam Schlesinger with Sarah Silverman, Sad13, Tanya Donnelly, Jeff Rosenstock and more in 2020.