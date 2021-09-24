Ben Lee Releases Psychedelic New Song And Video For “Born For This Bullshit” Featuring Sad13

Home News Benny Titelbaum September 24th, 2021 - 2:37 PM

The Australian singer-songwriter Ben Lee has released his newest song “Born For This Bullshit” along with an accompanying music video.

His newest song features Sad13 who assists in creating a catchy indie rock atmosphere full to the brim with peculiar synths and distorted guitar riffs. The eccentric accompanying music video takes listeners on a psychedelic journey through space and beyond.

Lee is shown in the video wearing only a cowboy hat and matching pink shoes. Over his crotch are various switching images including that of a koala bear and a green mushroom. Lee gets sucked into a UFO before a flurry of jump cuts ensue. With the background of the endless void of space behind him, Lee dances amongst bubbles, confetti, flowers, flashing triangles of light and many other objects.

This otherworldly music video pairs well with the backing track as it enhances the dizzying effect of the layered harmonies and instruments alongside Lee’s soft vocals. As Lee states in the song, “There’s nothing worse than boring.” His newest music video is anything but that.

“Born For This Bullshit” is the first single from Lee’s upcoming album I’m Fun! which is set to release next year on June 17.

Lee’s Last album came in 2019 with the release of Quarter Century Classix. While his 2019 project might not have lived up to the hype, Lee’s newest single has fans excited for what’s to come.