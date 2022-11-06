Bishop Briggs Debuts Warm New Single “Cheer”

Home News Katherine Gilliam November 6th, 2022 - 8:20 PM

Indie pop star Bishop Briggs is ready for the Christmas season with the debut of her warm new single “Cheer,” released just three days after Halloween.

With hearty vocals and a calm, soothing beat, Briggs’ newest song is reminiscent of everything good about the world’s most glorious time of the year.

Of the track Bishop shared, the artist proclaimed that she “wrote “Cheer” to be a warm and comforting blanket this holiday season. I have felt an immense importance with spreading joy amidst the darkness that can sometimes cloud my days. I hope this song brings that twinkle back into your eyes and an eagerness for some hot cocoa!”

And Bishop successfully does just that with a Christmas song that is bound to be a classic. In her new single, the multi-platinum singer-songwriter focuses on the simple joys of Christmastime, refraining from unnecessary gabble on presents and wealth.

In a gleeful tone, she sings that “If Christmas time is once a year/Then all I wanna do is spread some cheer/Spread some cheer/The blissful winter wonderland, Stars twinkle bright/ my tinsel for the night/Leave cookies at your door, there’s always room for more, Red ribbon in my hair/ Laughter in the air/ Snow falling down.” She finds meaning and beauty in laughter and happiness rather than through tradition and gift-giving.

Listen to the new lyric video for “Cheer” below.

Boston Briggs shared another new video for her song “Superhuman” and “Revolution” earlier this year. The former song “Superhuman” received critical praise from outlets like V Magazine, which raved, “Featuring soothing vocals and an infectious guitar loop, Briggs sings an uplifting and encouraging song about overcoming all of life’s challenges, despite obstacles,” while Alternative Press praised, “Bishop Briggs remains unstoppable. The singer-songwriter is back with another stirring anthem, “superhuman.” Its punchy hook is a powerful testament to her inner strength.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz