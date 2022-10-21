Bishop Briggs Shares New Song & Video “Superhuman”

Home News Roy Lott October 21st, 2022 - 9:16 PM

Bishop Briggs her latest single and music video for her uplifting track “Superhuman.” The song starts with Briggs soaring vocals over a simple piano string and transcends into a midtempo, feel-good pop anthem. Briggs revealed that she wrote the song when she was 8 months pregnant. “I really felt like I was in a space where I was seeking positivity and light for my little one who was about to arrive. This song quickly became a poem about encouragement and knowing you have the strength to continue on no matter what comes your way.”

The music video showcases different women discussing struggles in their lives that they have overcome. The topics ranged from losing loved ones to sexual assault and addiction. It provides subtitles as the song is playing while they speak about their time of struggle, but all of the women had their superhuman to heal along the way. Check out the visual below.

“Hearing each others stories is the human experience that I have valued so much in my hardest days,” Briggs stated. “I wanted people to leave the music video knowing they are not alone and that they are capable beyond belief. I’m really grateful for Hunter Moreno (and Jake McKenna) who created something I will be proud to share so many years from now.”

“Superhuman” follows her previously released songs “Revolution,” “High Water,” and “Art of Survival.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz