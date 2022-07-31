Bishop Briggs Shares Powerful New Single “Revolution”

Home News Lucy Yang July 31st, 2022 - 3:31 PM

Multi platinum singer, Bishop Briggs releases a powerful new single called Revolution. This energetic release was done via Arista Records.

“The track’s breathy verses give way to a rapid cadence on the bridge in lockstep with a military-style drum march. As the momentum reaches a breaking point, she screams, “Welcome to my revolution,” while guitar and 808s wail beneath her strong declaration. The vocals swing from what resembles a manic internal dialogue to a pure cathartic howl.

About the song, she commented, “‘Revolution’ is the answer to my feverish desire to find strength wherever I can amidst this painful time. I have found it deeply healing to project power into my music even if I’m feeling powerless in my own life. My goal is for someone out there to hear this song and feel not only capable but invincible!” (Press)

Check out the music video here:

U CAN LISTEN TO “REVOLUTION” HERE: https://t.co/qejnMwMXNv — Bishop Briggs (@bishopbriggs) July 29, 2022

Like every other song Briggs has made, it is yet another anthem.

“Born in London to Scottish parents, Bishop grew up in Japan and Hong Kong. Days after graduating high school, she moved to Los Angeles where, after years of performing at any venue that would have her, she was discovered in a small hole-in-the-wall by a former-A&R rep and the rest was history. The music of Bishop Briggs transcends the limitations of singular genres, blending folk, pop and electronic music into a wholly unique sound. Her debut track “Wild Horses” reached #1 on Spotify’s US Viral Chart and #2 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 charts, with airplay on Sirius XM’s Alt Nation, Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Show and a prized spot in Acura’s 2016 TLX and ESPN’s NFL Playoffs ads. She followed up with the RIAA-certified platinum single, “River,” a searing and cathartic track that captured the attention of tastemakers and gatekeepers and rose to #3 on the Alternative chart with over 680 million global streams while Bishop’s videos have 524M overall views on YouTube and she has 1 million YouTube subscribers.” (Press)

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz