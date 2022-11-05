Miss Grit Announces Debut Full-Length Album Follow The Cyborg For February 2023 Release, Shares Title Track & Video

Home News Gracie Chunes November 5th, 2022 - 12:35 PM

Korean-American musician Margaret Sohn, more famously known as Miss Grit, has announced their debut album Follow The Cyborg, set to be released Friday, February 24, via Mute. This announcement was accompanied by the release of the title track.

The music video, directed by Curry Sicong Tian is an inventive, new take in which Sohn wanted to “look a little freakish, unrecognizable to myself to avoid my instinctive filtration.” The song itself, reminiscent of St. Vincent, is quite diverse, featuring electronic influences, as well as heavy guitar riffs.

Follow The Cyborg is self-produced and was recorded in Sohn’s home studio. The album features guests like Stella Mozgawa, aka Warpaint, Aron Kobayashi Ritch, aka Momma, and Pearla.

Surrounding the release of the album, Miss Grit will be performing in Brooklyn on Wednesday, February 22 and in Los Angeles on Friday, February 24. (Brooklyn Vegan)

Follow The Cyborg track list is as follows:

1. Perfect Blue

2. Your Eyes Are Mine

3. Nothing’s Wrong

4. Lain (phone clone)

5. Buffering

6. Follow the Cyborg

7. 사이보그를 따라와

8. Like You

9. The End

10. Syncing

Stream “Follow The Cyborg” here.

Pre-order Follow The Cyborg here.