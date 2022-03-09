Belief (Stella Mozgawa & Boom Bip) Announce New EP Versions For April 8 Release, Share New Track “Ulu”

Home News Federico Cardenas March 9th, 2022 - 10:09 PM

The duo Belief, consisting of producer and drummer Stella Mozgawa, known primarily as the drummer for rock band Warpaint, and LA producer Boom Bip, have announced that they will be releasing their debut EP, Versions. The new EP is set to release on April 8. In promotion of the upcoming project, Belief have released a new single titled “Ulu,” along with an official visualizer.

“Ulu” is a relatively simple and chill track, starting off slowly with an ambient synth along with a drum beat that gradually increases in volume and prominence. As the song continues on its over five minute runtime, we continue to hear the duo add more and more elements to the soundscapes they have created, adding more drum sounds and a more diverse set of synths over the base they created at the beginning of the song. The main musical shift in the song comes at the three minute mark, where the drum beat changes, and a deeper and stronger bassline is played over soft synths. Belief’s Boom Bip explains that the song’s title, “Ulu is the Hawaiian word for growth, to rise or sprout,” a word which seems to reflect the feeling and approach of the single, which starts off simple but grows into something increasingly complex and overwhelming.

When describing the process of creating the track, Boom Bip notes that this track was “one of the improvised tracks on the album that was recorded mostly live,” going on to explain that “The pad loop was the foundation and the addition of the 303 bass line brought me back to an era of music we both love. Once the improvised tracks were laid down live, we went back and added a drum break played by Stella and I added a bass guitar. It all came together quickly and felt complete in only a few sessions.”

See the visualizer for “Ulu” via YouTube below.

Along with “Ulu,” Versions will also include the duo’s debut single “I Want To Be,” previously released in January. See the full tracklist for Versions below.

Versions Tracklist

1. I Want To Be

2. Ulu

3. I Want To Be (HAAi Remix)

4. I Want To Be (Boom Bip Alt Version)

4. Ulu (Falty DL Remix)

6. Art Of Love (Vanishing Twin Remix)