Pink Will Pay the Fines for Norwegian Female Beach Handball Team Punished for Wearing Shorts In Lieu of Bikini Bottoms

Home News Alison Alber July 26th, 2021 - 7:54 PM

Even though Beach Handball is a rather unknown sport in the U.S. one sports team made headlines this month. The Norwegian women’s team was fined by the European Handball Federation for violating the organization’s uniform regulation. The team wore shorts to a game instead of the mandatory bikini bottom. The rules state that women are required to play in a sports bra and bikini bottoms, while men are allowed to wear shorts and a vest.

It looks like pop singer Pink got aware of the headlines and stated her support for the Norwegian Beach Handball team during a tweet. She also calls the rules and the organization “sexist.” Further the artist announced she would be happy to pay the teams 1,500 Euro fine, according to The Guardian. The handball team later replied to the singer and thanked her for her support.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz