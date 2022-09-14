John Legend Shares Touching Video for New Song “Wonder Woman”

Home News Karan Singh September 14th, 2022 - 12:19 PM

To celebrate nine years of marriage with Chrissy Teigen, multi-platinum singer-songwriter John Legend has debuted the music video for “Wonder Woman” from his eighth studio album, Legend. The song is a tribute to women and its accompanying video was shot in the Tuscan region of Italy by filmmaker Nabil Elderkin. Check it out below:

Executive produced by Legend and producer-writer Ryan Tedder, Legend explores the wonders of sensuality and joy in a way that is informed by the vulnerability of pain, praise and healing. The double album is split into two acts: the first recalls the pleasures of Saturday night, full of lust, sex and adventure, whereas the second evokes the feeling of a Sunday morning by focusing on healing, intimacy and commitment.

On Monday, Legend performed “Pieces” from the new album at the Emmy Award. Next month, he will return to Las Vegas for his critically acclaimed “Love in Las Vegas” residency, with shows running from October 14 through October 29.