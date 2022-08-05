John Legend Announces New Album Legend For September 2022 Release, Shares New Single “All She Wanna Do” Featuring Saweetie

Home News Federico Cardenas August 5th, 2022 - 10:07 PM

The multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter and musician John Legend has announced a brand new album, set to drop on September 9th via Republic Records. The new project, entitled Legend will act as John Legend’s 8th studio album. In anticipation of the upcoming release, the musician has dropped a new track titled “All She Wanna Do,” featuring Saweetie.

This latest album was produced by Ryan Tedder, who has worked with artists of such caliber as Adele and Beyonce. The project promises to be filled with the spirit of sensuality and joy, featuring tracks inspired by Jazz, R&B, and other genres. The tracklisting is split into two acts, with the full tracklist totaling 24 songs. See the album art and full tracklist for Legend below.

Legend Tracklist

ACT I

1 Rounds ft. Rick Ross

2 Waterslide

3 Dope ft JID

4 Strawberry Blush

5 Guy Like Me

6 All She Wanna Do

7 Splash ft Jhene Aiko, Ty Dolla $ign

8 You

9 Fate ft Amber Mark

10 Love ft Jazmine Sullivan

11 One Last Dance

12 All She Wanna Do ft. Saweetie

ACT 2

1 Memories

2 Nervous

3 Wonder Woman

4 Honey ft. Muni Long

5 I Want You to Know

6 Speak in Tongues ft Jada Kingdom

7 The Other Ones ft Rapsody

8 Stardust

9 Pieces

10 Good ft Ledisi

11 I Don’t Love U Like I Used To

12 Home

Speaking on the name of the album, John Legend explains: “Until this point, I’ve never used an aspect of my name as the title of an album. I had to earn that, to live up to it by delivering in the performance and the music. And this is me saying, I’m proud of who I am, I’m confident in the work I’ve done, and I’m just going to declare it.”

The album’s third offering, “All She Wanna Do” starts off slowly and softly, showing off the powerful vocals of John Legend before entering into the chorus and introducing an energetic dance beat as Legend sings “All she wanna do is dance, All I wanna do is get up on her, Got me in the palm of her hands, All I wanna touch is her nirvana.” Two versions of the new track have been offered, with one featuring Saweetie and the other showing Legend on his own. Listen to both versions of “All She Wanna Do” via YouTube below.

On top of this newest track, Legend will feature two of John Legend’s latest tracks: “Honey,” featuring Muni and “Dope,” featuring Jid.