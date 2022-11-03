mxdwn Music

Paramore Teases Arena Tour Including Madison Square Garden Show

November 3rd, 2022 - 5:41 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Rock band Paramore are getting things ready for the release of their long-awaited upcoming album This Is Why. The band went on Twitter to announce they will be performing is  some small shows this fall and the band has announced the tour dates for next year which include Adjacent Festival and a Glendale, Arizona date supporting Taylor Swift. With This Is Why  arriving next year the band will be be doing a headlining arena tour which is highly likely because multiple arenas have show on Paramore‘s teasers, including New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

 

