Paramore Brought Back “Misery Business” Since Retiring the Song Four Years Ago; ‘It’s Nice to Feel Like There’s a Reason to Bring It Back That’s Positive’

Home News Cait Stoddard October 3rd, 2022 - 3:35 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Last night Paramore played their first show in over four years at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield California. The band opened things up with the live debut of their new single “This Is Why,” then followed by a performance of “Simmer” off of singer Hayley Williams’s 2020 debut solo album Petals For Armor, then the band played “Boogie Juice” which is by the drummer Zac Farro’s HalfNoise project and closing tune “Misery Business” which the band perviously quit performing because of its controversial lyric.

Halfway through the performance of “Misery Business” Williams told the crowd the story of why she and the band previously quit performing the tune and she goes on with thanking the crowd for bringing back the positives.

“Four years ago, we said we were gonna retire this song for a little while, and I guess technically we did! But what we did not know was that just about five minutes after I got cancelled for saying the word ‘wh*re’ in a song, all of TikTok decided that it was ok. Make it make sense.I remember a time when we had a MySpace and we were still a really small band. We were really small. We hadn’t even put out this song and we had noticed that kids were calling themselves “Parawh*res.” We were like, “Ughh, that’s weird.” But I guess what I’m trying to say is, it’s a word, and if you’re cool you won’t call a woman a whore because that’s bullsh*t. You know, we can all learn from ourselves, right? But just for the record, 90 per cent of you said whore tonight. That’s all I’m gonna say. I’m not gonna preach about it. I’m just gonna say thank you for being nostalgic about this because this is one of the coolest moments of our show and it’s very nice to feel like there’s a reason to bring it back that’s positive.” said Williams

Paramore’s new album This Is Why will be released on February 10.