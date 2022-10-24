Paramore Performs “All I Wanted” Live for the First Time and Gives Speech About When We Were Young Day 1 Cancellation

Home News Cait Stoddard October 24th, 2022 - 11:42 AM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Paramore’s lead singer Hayley Williams is one the top professional singers in the music industry but it does not doesn’t mean that the singer becomes anxious about performing some tunes live onstage. Williams’s anxious worries is why the band have never played their 2009 fan-favorite “All I Wanted” in concert until last night at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas.

Judging by the performance Williams crushed it on her live debut of “All I Wanted” and the crowd’s reaction is priceless because they had the privilege to see and hear something magical. During the performance Williams created more magic by making a short speech about the history of emo and punk rock’s evolution.

“When Paramore came onto the scene, roughly around 2005, the scene was not always a safe place to be if you were different — if you were a young woman, if you were a person of color, if you were queer — and that’s really fucked up if you think about it,” she said. “I’ve had my fill of letting older people — especially older men — tell me what punk rock is and tell me what punk rock is not. Just today, there was a crusty old fuck on the internet saying that punk was supposed to be anti-establishment. Well it is. And actually, I can think of nothing more anti-establishment than young women, than people of color, and the queer community.” said Williams