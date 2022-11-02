NOFX Share New Single “Punk Rock Cliche”

Home News Federico Cardenas November 2nd, 2022 - 9:26 PM

The legendary Los Angeles based-punk rock outfit NOFX has shared a new single entitled “Punk Rock Cliche.” The single comes off of the band’s upcoming studio album, Double Album, set to drop on December 2 via Fat Wreck Chords. The upcoming project is available for pre-order at the Fat Wreck Chords website here.

Fitting for an album named after being an album, “Punk Rock Cliche” lives up to its name in being a track filled with lyrical punk rock cliches, with the infectious chorus singing “We had it all that’s what they’ll say/We did not seize we stole the day/Now there we are punk rock cliché’s/We knew the risks, we played the game/With our own rules, we fanned the flames/Punk rock cliché’s.” Instrumentally, the track keeps a standard upbeat and lively punk rock style filled with dynamic riffs and speedy drums, while occasionally sprinkling in various electronic effects and elements.

The track has been noted as reflecting the band’s commitment to humor and self-deprecation. Speaking on the importance of humor and laughing at oneself, the band’s frontman, vocalist and bassist Fat Mike has explained: “You have to laugh at everything… because the world is just falling apart and you have to have a good attitude not to take things seriously. So this is how I’ve always done it. I make people laugh every day. I usually do it in a self-deprecating way, it’s just how I go through life: I have as much fun as I can. That’s what life is—trying to find all the happiness you can. And spreading happiness. Which is what I feel like is supposed to be my job in life—spreading joy.”

Listen to “Punk Rock Cliche” via YouTube below.

“Punk Rock Cliche” is the second offering that NOFX have shared off of Double Album, following lead single “Crashin’ Your Party.” The upcoming album follows the band’s 2020 Single Album.

In September, NOFX announced that they intend to break up the band in 2023. The band was formed in 1983 and remained active throughout its career, creating a total of 15 studio albums including its upcoming final project.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat