NOFX Announces Breakup in 2023

Punk band NOFX, consisting of Michael “Fat Mike” Burkett, Eric Melvin, Erik “Smelly” Sandin, and Aaron “El Hefe” Abeyta, announced that they are officially breaking up in 2023. Burkett teased the announcement on Instagram in a reply to a fan, stating “We will be announcing our final shows soon. It’s been an amazing run…” A rep for the band late confirmed the accuracy of the statement with Rolling Stone magazine.

NOFX was formed in 1983, meaning the band will have a 40 year running when they officially split. In 1984, the band released their first demo recording, Thalidomide Child, which was then reissued in 2012. They were later joined by Sandin on drums, self-releasing their debut album Liberal Animation in 1988. The album has since followed by more than a dozen studio albums including 1994’s Punk in Drublic, 1997’s So Long and Thanks for All the Shoes, and most recently, 2021’s Single Album.

The band is currently on tour as part of their Punk in Drublic festival. Information and tickets can be found here. (Pitchfork)

Stream Single Album here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat