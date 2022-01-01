Noel Gallagher Shares Melancholic New Demo “Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone: Part 1”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan January 1st, 2022 - 7:29 PM

Noel Gallagher has shared a melancholic new demo titled, “Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone: Part 1.” This will be Gallagher’s first full length LP since his 2017 project Who Built The Moon?.

According to Stereogum, Gallagher explained his new demo in a message to his fans: “So we didn’t actually get there in the end did we? I finished writing/demoing the next NGHFB album about 10 days ago. Thought you might wanna hear this little piece which – like last year’s offering – sounds quite appropriate for this New Year’s Day. Hope you had THE BEST night (as much as was allowed anyway) and hopefully we’ll catch up somewhere in the summer. ONWARDS. NG.”

The track sounds beautifully acoustic and melancholic. There’s a sentimental aura about it which is also shown through the visual of the lavender sky and garden. Coming in at a little less than three minutes, the song feels shorter than it is. The dreamy soundscape at the beginning does a good job of captivating the listener and transporting them to this small world. The lyrics from the song are clearly sad and longing. The title of the track paints the picture of a lost soul trying to find what was once his home. Noel Gallagher’s brother, Liam, thought the same thing. He weighed in on Twitter with a cheeky joke, “Miserable arse cheer up you billionaire.”

Miserable arse cheer up you billionaire — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 1, 2022

Earlier this year, Noel Gallagher said that he would in fact reunite Oasis for one hundred million pounds.