Pharrell’s Something In The Water 2022 Festival To Be Livestreamed Featuring SZA, Clipse, Justin Timberlake And More

Amazon Music will be streaming Pharrell William’s Something In The Water Festival starting at 3PM ET today, according to Steryogum. The show has a solid line-up consisting of: Tyler, The Creator, Usher, Rae Sremmurd, Roddy Ricch, Saba, Skepta, slowthai, Denzel Curry, Calvin Harris, Dave Matthews Band, Tierra Whack, Syd, Teyana Taylor, JID, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Thundercat, Run The Jewels, and more. You can see the full festival flier below.

This second installment of the festival is one that is highly anticipated, and with many people still stuck at home, this will be a good opportunity to catch some amazing performances. The Washington, DC festival is also one that is sure to bring in a lot of people, as it is one of the biggest festivals in the area.

Check out the Twitch stream here.

