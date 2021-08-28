Butcher Babies Unleash Menacing New Song “It’s Killin’ Time, Baby!” Featuring Escape The Fate’s Craig Mabbit

Home News Aswath Viswanathan August 28th, 2021 - 3:29 PM

Heavy metal squad Butcher Babies have released a menacing new song titled, “It’s Killin’ Time, Baby!” featuring Craig Mabbit from Escape The Fate. The single was inspired by Lobo, a heavy metal bounty hunter and mercenary from the DC Comics universe. The track will also be featured on their upcoming self-released EP.

The three-minute face melting track, “It’s Killin’ Time, Baby!” begins with a short piece of dialogue: “Well there’s no problem. If you had a gun, shoot him in the head. That’s a sure way to kill him.” The intro sets the tone for the rest of the song as banging drums follow the second after it ends. Screaming vocals crescendo to create a devastatingly dark energy that is matched by the metal guitar lines. Almost each line begins with a pronounced, “Yeah!,” that adds heavily to the head-banging groove of the song. The chorus makes its way into the song multiple times and leaves the listener with something special to remember. They repeat, “It’s killin’ time, baby!” as the guitars change their chord patterns and the drums speed up, making for a memorable song.

Guitarist Henry Flury said, “From beginning to end, ‘killin’ time’ is a relentless groove-infused face melter that is guaranteed to give you bang-over.” Co-vocalist Carla Harvey added, “I can’t think of a better song to release the day before we hit the road on our first tour in over two years. It’s killin time, baby…in more ways than one!! As a lifelong comic book aficionado, it was so much fun to write a song based on one of my favorite characters, the bounty huntin’ space cowboy himself, Lobo. When Heidi and I were penning the lyrics we thought, are we really writing a song about a Bastitch on a Spaz Frag? Hell yes, because just like Lobo, we like a good time. It was also a cool new experience for us to throw another singer in the mix for this one! Craig Mabbit’s screams add another level to this banger…enjoy!” MABBITT commented, “Thank you to the Butcher Babies for including me in this awesome track, and for introducing me to Lobo!!”

Recently, Butcher Babies announced their fall 2021 tour dates for their headlining tour, Butcher Babies Vs. Goliath, a nod to their debut album, Goliath.

