Sampa The Great Unveils New Video For “Let Me Be Great” Featuring Angelique Kidjo

Home News Gracie Chunes October 29th, 2022 - 1:27 PM

On Friday, October 28, Sampa The Great released the music video for her song “Let Me Be Great,” featuring Beninese musical legend Angélique Kidjo, released via Loma Vista Recordings. This video follows the release of her latest album As Above, So Below.

Set in an animated CGI world, the music shows features Sampa backdropped by towering metallic sculptures, intertwined and rising from expansive natural landscapes. Directed by Pussy Krew, scenes of mutating chromatic tendrils fusing with blossoming vines and mountain peaks serve as a reflection of Sampa’s prismatic musical universe, a vision of Afro-futurism that pays homage to Africa, while heralding its future. Featuring Kidjo, the anthemic “Let Me Be Great” captures Sampa The Great’s journey to authenticity and self-empowerment, and simultaneously serves as an outlet for Sampa to celebrate Kidjo’s trailblazing influence in the musical output of the African diaspora today.

Sampa delivered a spectacular run of rescheduled live performances across Eora/Sydney and Naarm/Melbourne. She travelled the globe to perform at Glastonbury, Primavera Sound and Lollapalooza Festivals, and made her debut at Coachella 2022. Sampa’s forthcoming Hamer Hall shows follow her recent support of Billie Eilish on her Happier Than Ever Tour, and Sampa’s headline show at Eora/Sydney’s Phoenix Central Park. Sampa The Great is also featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer with her song “Never Forget.”

Stream “Let Me Be Great” here.

Stream As Above, So Below here.