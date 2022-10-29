Bruce Springsteen Debuts Video For Cover Of Ben E. King’s “Don’t Play That Song”

Home News Rhea Mursalin October 29th, 2022 - 6:00 AM

Pitchfork reports that Bruce Springsteen has released a cover of Ben E. King’s track, “Don’t Play That Song (You Lied). The rendition of the 1962 track debuts as a part of Springsteen’s upcoming album Only The Strong Survive which will be available on Nov. 11 via Columbia.

While Ben E. King’s charismatic voice is something that is difficult to even attempt to replicate, Springsteen delivers on all accounts. Utilizing a more upbeat tempo and clear, strong vocals, the singer’s version of “Don’t Play That Song” is one that’s tough to stay still while listening to it.

In the accompanying music video, Springsteen performs in the center of an intimate circle with a full band behind him and a set of audience members right in front of him. A black and white filter is also added to the entirety of the footage, contributing to a simple but necessary outcome; a video that demands you to pay attention to the song and the beautiful, harmonizing, backing vocals.

Springsteen, who sold his music catalog to Sony in December of 2021, and the E Street Band are set to embark on an international tour early next year, starting off in Barcelona, Spain.