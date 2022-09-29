Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album Only the Strong Survive for Nov 2022 Release

Home News Karan Singh September 29th, 2022 - 10:58 AM

Veteran singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen is all set to return with a new album of classic soul and R&B covers. Only the Strong Survive will drop on November 11th and will see the American icon reinterpret songs by Diana Ross and the Supremes (“Someday We’ll Be Together”), the Commodores (“Night Shift”) and Aretha Franklin (“Don’t Play That Song”). To pacify fans till the full-length release, Springsteen has shared his cover of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)” along with a music video directed by Thom Zimny. Check it out below:

Included in the 15-song tracklist are covers of the Temptations (“I Wish It Would Rain”), the Four Tops (“When She Was My Girl”), the Walker Brothers (“The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore), Jerry Butler (“Western Union Man”) and Jimmy Ruffin (“What Becomes of the Brokenhearted.”) The album title is derived from Jerry Buttler’s 1968 song “Only The Strong Survive,” which is also the introductory track of Springsteen’s upcoming package. (Consequence)

In a video message announcing the project, Springsteen said the following: “This time, I decided to do something I’ve never done before: make some music that’s centered around singing, around challenging my voice.”

Only the Strong Survive follows 2020’s Letter to You and will be Springsteen’s 21st album.

Only the Strong Survive Tracklist:

01. Only The Strong Survive (Jerry Butler)

02. Soul Days (Dobie Gray)

03. Night Shift (The Commodores)

04. Do I Love You (Indeed I Do) (Frank Wilson)

05. The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore (The Walker Brothers)

06. Turn Back The Hands of Time (Tyrone Davis)

07. When She Was My Girl (The Four Tops)

08. Western Union Man (Jerry Butler)

09. I Wish It Would Rain (The Temptations)

10. Don’t Play That Song (Aretha Franklin)

11. Any Other Way (Jackie Shane)

12. I Forgot To Be Your Lover (William Bell)

13. Rooms of Gloom (The Four Tops)

14. What Becomes of the Brokenhearted (Jimmy Ruffin)

15. Someday We’ll Be Together (Diana Ross and The Supremes)