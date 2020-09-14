Alicia Keys Announces September 2020 Release Date for Postponed New Album ALICIA

Home News Tristan Kinnett September 14th, 2020 - 5:52 PM

Alicia Keys is releasing her new album ALICIA this Friday, September 18. It was originally due on March 20, but was postponed because of the pandemic. The album will be released digitally and on CD via RCA.

In her video announcement, Keys included animated versions of many of the tweets her fans posted to ask her where the album was or comment on its tardiness. Keys’ last album was 2016’ HERE. Upon releasing ALICIA, she’ll have released seven studio albums since her debut in 2001.

View this post on Instagram Save the date 9.18.20 ✨🎉✨ A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Sep 14, 2020 at 4:09am PDT

She released six singles in advance of the album, three before the original release date and three throughout the last six months. The first three all got a lot of airplay, with lead single “Show Me Love” feat. Miguel and followup “Time Machine” cracking the Billboard Top 40, and third single “Underdog” peaking at second overall. “Perfect Way to Die,” “So Done” feat. Khalid and “Good Job” were the other singles.

Keys didn’t get the chance to go on a summer tour, but she’s coming back to performing with a virtual performance of her new album on September 18 via American Express Unstaged. She did get to host the Grammy’s in January, and performed “Underdog” as well as a tribute version of “It’s Hard to Say Goodbye” with Boyz II Men in memory of Kobe Bryant.

She also participated in a Verzuz series battle against John Legend on Juneteenth. Both Legend and Keys have been using their resources to support black communities affected by police brutality and/or systematic racism.



