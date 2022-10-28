Soccer Mommy Shares Previously Unreleased Version Of “Darkness Forever”

Home News Federico Cardenas October 28th, 2022 - 10:02 PM

Just a few days before Halloween, the indie-rock singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy has shared a new, previously unreleased version of her recent track, “Darkness Forever,” with the new rendition dubbed “Sophie’s Version.” The track was originally dropped in June as part of her third studio album, Sometimes Forever, released via Loma Vista Recordings.

While both versions of “Darkness Forever” hold the same basic haunting and eerie tone, the way this tone is delivered differs substantially in each track. “Sophie’s Version” provides more emphasis on straightforward rock style production with a great amount of distortion, with a simple drum beat and eerie riff laying the groundwork for the singer’s distorted vocals. The more distorted and stripped down rendition differs significantly from the more ambient and dynamic version produced by Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never on Sometimes Forever.

Speaking on the newly released version of the track, Soccer Mommy has noted that “This version of ‘Darkness Forever’ is really exciting for me because it’s kind of what got me inspired to start working on the rest of the album… It felt new and fresh, and I had a lot of fun making it. When I was done with it, I felt very ready to work on more stuff for the record.”

Listen to “Darkness Forever (Sophie’s Version),” as well as the album version of the track, via YouTube below.

Sometimes Forever follows Soccer Mommy’s previous studio album, 2020’s Color Theory. The indie rock musician has recently performed at the Day In Day Out Festival alongside such acts as Mitski and Japanese Breakfast.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer