Rina Sawayama Shares Commanding New Video for Song “Hurricanes”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 19th, 2022 - 2:26 PM

British and Japanese singer Rina Sawayama has released her second album Hold The Girl three days ago and following the releasing of her new album Sawayama dropped her latest music video “Hurricanes.”

The music video is amazing by how Sawayama blesses the audience with a bold and energetic performance that brings deep heartfelt emotions people can relate to. Also the whole video gives an insight of what kind of a mood Sawayama is feeling because the gloomy weather matches what the theme is about.

Sawayama will tour “Hold The Girl’’ in October, starting with a run of shows across the UK and Ireland. She’ll then embark on a US tour in November.