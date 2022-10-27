First Aid Kit Shares New Lighthearted Music Video for “A Feeling That Never Came”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 27th, 2022 - 1:31 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Today, sister duo First Aid Kit have released the music video for “A Feeling That Never Came” which is the latest offering from their upcoming album Palomino. The Mats Udd-directed visual finds Klara and Johanna strolling through an abandoned carnival and performing karaoke to the song under bright neon lights.

Uplifted by the familial creative harmony of sisters Klara and Johanna Söderberg, First Aid Kit delicately thread together eloquent folk, breezy Americana, and pensive pop. After amassing over 1 billion streams and counting, the two-time BRIT Award-nominated Swedish duo’s blend of artful songcraft and ambitious melodies continues to fixate audiences worldwide.

Following The Big Black and The Blue [2010] and The Lion’s Roar [2012], the group reached critical mass with 2014’s Stay Gold. The lead single “My Silver Lining” gathered hundreds of millions of streams and picked up a gold certification in the UK.

In 2018 Ruins went gold in Sweden and earned “4-out-of-5 stars” from The Guardian, Q, and NME, while Pitchfork applauded it as “a showcase for their sweet harmonies, with some bold stylistic departures.” In the wake of the latter, they scored a second nomination at the BRIT Awards in the category of “Brit Award for International Group.”

Along the way, they collaborated with everyone from Jenny Lewis and Conor Oberst to George Ezra and Zara Larsson. Beyond dozens of film and television syncs a la The Umbrella Academy, the girls voiced characters in the English and Swedish versions of NETFLIX’s Centaurworld. Not to mention, they’ve delivered stunning performances on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

First Aid Kit take flight like never before on their 2022 fifth full-length, Palomino. Produced by Daniel Bengtson and crafted in Sweden, it leans into vibrant and vital pop hooks with their signature intuition and emotional acuity on display as introduced through the single “Out of My Head.”