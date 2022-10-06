mxdwn Music

Menu

First Aid Kit Share Epic New Video For “Turning Onto You”

October 6th, 2022 - 10:57 PM

First Aid Kit Share Epic New Video For “Turning Onto You”
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Swedish sister duo First Aid Kit have released the official video for their latest release “Turning Onto You” which is directed by Mats Udd, the visual centers around Klara and Johanna as they lead an epic jam session set in a 70’s retro-style living room.
“Turning Onto You” is from First Aid Kit’s upcoming album Palominodue which will be released  November 4 via Columbia Records.

The “Turning Onto You” music video is fun to watch because Klara and Johanna are hosting a intimate retro 70’s party with a small group of friends and what is really neat is how everyone’s outfits matches the 70’s theme. There isn’t a doubt that the audience will feel like they are a part of the party while watching the music video. Also  Klara’s and Johanna’s vocals compliments the instrumentation  because their vocal styles remain just as delicate and sharp throughout the whole composition.

 

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.