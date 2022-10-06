First Aid Kit Share Epic New Video For “Turning Onto You”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 6th, 2022 - 10:57 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Swedish sister duo First Aid Kit have released the official video for their latest release “Turning Onto You” which is directed by Mats Udd, the visual centers around Klara and Johanna as they lead an epic jam session set in a 70’s retro-style living room.

“Turning Onto You” is from First Aid Kit’s upcoming album Palominodue which will be released November 4 via Columbia Records.

The “Turning Onto You” music video is fun to watch because Klara and Johanna are hosting a intimate retro 70’s party with a small group of friends and what is really neat is how everyone’s outfits matches the 70’s theme. There isn’t a doubt that the audience will feel like they are a part of the party while watching the music video. Also Klara’s and Johanna’s vocals compliments the instrumentation because their vocal styles remain just as delicate and sharp throughout the whole composition.