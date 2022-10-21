First Aid Kit Shares Soft New Single “A Feeling That Never Came”

Home News Roy Lott October 21st, 2022 - 9:40 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

First-Aid Kit has released their latest single “A Feeling That Never Came” from their fifth studio album Palomino, out November 4 via Columbia Records. The track starts out as a simple acoustic song that transforms into a groovy, indie-folk pop record. Check it out below.



In speaking about the track, the Swedish duo says: “Just like the title suggests, ‘A Feeling That Never Came’ is a song about emptiness. Those times in your life when you expect to feel joy or sorrow, but instead you just feel numb. This was the last song we recorded for the album – originally intended more as a b-side, it has quickly become one of our favorites. We feel like the softer, quieter vocals married so well with the Marc Bolan-inspired guitars and groove. It’s a soft quiet banger.”

“A Feeling That never Came” follows their previously released single “Turning Onto You” and “Angel.” Palomino will feature nine additional tracks and draws inspiration from the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. It is also noted as their most pop sounding record yet.