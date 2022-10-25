R.A.M.B.O. Shares New Single “New World Vultures”

Today Philadelphia hardcore punk icons R.A.M.B.O. released “New World Vultures,” the latest single from the band’s upcoming Defy Extinction LP which is their first album since 2006 and it is set to be released through Relapse Records on November 4.

R.A.M.B.O. unites drummer Jared Shavelson (The Hope Conspiracy, None More Black, Paint It Black), guitarist Andy Wheeler (Reagan Squad), bassist Bull Gervasi (Policy Of Three, Four Hundred Years) and notorious 1990s-2000s Philly scene promoter Tony Croasdale on vocals. R.A.M.B.O. occupies a singular space in punk history and during the band’s initial run from 1999 to 2007, R.A.M.B.O. took influences from thrash, anarcho-punk, d-beat, crust, hardcore and combined that with intelligent but very fun – and at times downright ridiculous – lyrics to create what was very much a DIY powerhouse. In those eight years the band released two albums, 7″ splits with Crucial Unit, Caustic Christ and played thousands of gigs across the country and internationally.