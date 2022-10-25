mxdwn Music

R.A.M.B.O. Shares New Single “New World Vultures”

October 25th, 2022 - 7:47 PM

Today Philadelphia hardcore punk icons R.A.M.B.O. released “New World Vultures,” the latest single from the band’s upcoming Defy Extinction LP  which is their first album since 2006  and it is set to be released through Relapse Records on November 4.

R.A.M.B.O. unites drummer Jared Shavelson (The Hope Conspiracy, None More Black, Paint It Black), guitarist Andy Wheeler (Reagan Squad), bassist Bull Gervasi (Policy Of Three, Four Hundred Years) and notorious 1990s-2000s Philly scene promoter Tony Croasdale on vocals. R.A.M.B.O. occupies a singular space in punk history and during the band’s initial run from 1999 to 2007, R.A.M.B.O. took influences from thrash, anarcho-punk, d-beat, crust, hardcore and combined that with intelligent but very fun – and at times downright ridiculous – lyrics to create what was very much a DIY powerhouse. In those eight years the band released two albums, 7″ splits with Crucial Unit, Caustic Christ and played thousands of gigs across the country and internationally.

 R.A.M.B.O. has their sights trained on the present. On these sixteen tracks of pounding, epic, crust-infused hardcore punk and beatdowns, R.A.M.B.O. is imploring you to believe in science, fight authoritarianism, and most of all Defy Extinction! For fans of Discharge, Integrity, Doom, Municipal Waste, Tragedy, Negative Approach, 9 Shocks Terror, Spazz, and D.R.I., R.A.M.B.O.

