R.A.M.B.O. Announce New Album Defy Extinction For November 2022 Release, Share Title Track

Pennsylvania-based hardcore punk band R.A.M.B.O. have returned with the announcement of their first full-length album in more than 15 years. The new record entitled Defy Extinction is set to arrive on November 4 via Relapse Records. The group has shared the album’s title track, giving fans a taste of what’s to come.

Speaking on their signing with Relapse, frontman Tony Croasdale offered,“We have known folks at Relapse for a long time, starting when Bull and Tony put on Brutal Truth shows in West Philly warehouses 25 years ago and it continues with our friends on staff and in active bands in the label now,” He continued, adding, “Defy Extinction is a love letter to people and wildlife. The beauty of humanity and nature is worth fighting for.”

The band was formed in 1999 and continued to contribute to the hardcore, punk and thrash genres until 2007. During that time, they released two albums Crucial Unit and Caustic Christ. The band consists of Croasdale on vocals, Andrew Wheeler on guitar, Bull Gervasi on bass and Jared Shavelson on drums.

As explained in a press release for the announcement, the forthcoming album “is imploring you to believe in science, fight authoritarianism, and most of all DEFY EXTINCTION!”

Defy Extinction Tracklist

1. River of Birds

2. Who Let the Sheepdogs out?

3. Authorities > Authority

4. The End is Nye

5. Imperialist Pigs in Space

6. Cattle Tyrant

7. Q: And Children A: Real Children

8. Love and Science 1

9. Judas Goat

10. Defy Extinction

11. Outlive the Bastard

12. Ch@d

13. Blizzard Brigade

14. Love and Science 2

15. New World Vultures

16. Biomass

17. YouTube Disaster