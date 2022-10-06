Punk Legends R.A.M.B.O. Release Bill Nye Inspired New Single “The End Is Nye”

Home News Karan Singh October 6th, 2022 - 1:52 PM

Philadelphia hardcore punk legends R.A.M.B.O. have released the video for “The End Is Nye,” the new single from their forthcoming LP Defy Extinction. Chaotic, subversive and still in character, the group is back to stirring up a ruckus. Check out the song and video below:

Regarding the above video, R.A.M.B.O. vocalist Tony Croasdale says, “This song was inspired by the cover photo of the September 2014 issue of Popular Science showing Bill Nye in a boxing pose with his hands wrapped. I work as a science communicator, and Bill Nye has been a big inspiration for me. I wonder how he manages to stay cool in the public eye in this era of science denial. This song runs with the obvious pun and imagines what might happen if he snapped and let out decades of frustration. We hope it’s clear that no one is supposed to be killed in the video, just kidnapped and forced to listen to the IPCC report read in its entirety. The messy bow tie at the end is an intentional artistic choice to represent the unraveling of Bill Nye and has nothing to do with the fact that no one on set knew how to tie a bow tie.”

He concludes with a generous offer: “Bill Nye is most welcome to use this song as his walkout music for his next debate. It’s the least we can do.”

They might have gone out at the top of their game, but R.A.M.B.O. is now back fifteen years later with their aptly titled Defy Extinction. This is not a trip down memory lane or an attempt at recapturing past glory; the band remains focused on the future. On these sixteen tracks of crust-infused hardcore punk, R.A.M.B.O. urges its fans to believe in science, fight authoritarianism and Defy Extinction!

The new album is set to release on November 4 this year.