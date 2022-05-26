Weedeater Announces July U.S. Tour Dates, Postpones Current Tour

Home News Megan Mandatta May 26th, 2022 - 4:51 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Weedeater announces their July US tour dates after postponing their current tour. The tour begins on July 2 in South Carolina and ends on July 17 in Tennessee. Tickets are on sale now.

The current tour dates have been postponed due to one of the band members testing positive for COVID-19. Their new tour features Telekinetic Yeti and Witchpit.

WEEDEATER U.S. Tour Dates (w/ Telekinetic Yeti + Witchpit):

07/02: Piedmont, SC @ Tribbles [TICKETS]

07/03: Atlanta, GA @ Sabbath Brewing [TICKETS]

07/04: Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone [TICKETS]

07/05: Lafayette, LA @ Freetown BooBoom Room [TICKETS]

07/06: Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves [TICKETS]

07/07: Austin, TX @ Lost Well [TICKETS]

07/08: Houston, TX @ Last Cafe [TICKETS]

07/09: Tulsa, OK @ Mercury Lounge [TICKETS]

07/12: Madison, WI @ High Noon [TICKETS]

07/13: Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme [TICKETS]

07/14: Bloomington, IL @ Nightshop [TICKETS]

07/15: Athens, OH @ The Union [TICKETS]

07/16: Cleveland, OH @ No Class [TICKETS]

07/17: Johnson City, TN @ The Hideaway

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat